Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $114,000 Stock Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after acquiring an additional 422,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $17.69 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54.

(Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.