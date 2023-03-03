PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 7.73. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,984,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,838,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,685,000 after acquiring an additional 381,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 124,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 545,116 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,478.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

