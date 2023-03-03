Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prometheus Biosciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prometheus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

RXDX opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $125.65.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $2,996,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $596,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,725,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

