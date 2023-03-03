Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NYSE PEG opened at $59.87 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,882,000 after acquiring an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

