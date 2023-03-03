Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 130.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,999,000 after buying an additional 1,029,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

