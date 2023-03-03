PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.92. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

