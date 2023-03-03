PubMatic, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PubMatic in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
PubMatic Stock Down 3.1 %
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 487,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 52,090 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,976,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 161,464 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
