PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $13.58. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 460,355 shares trading hands.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Down 3.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

