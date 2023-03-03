PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.18, but opened at $13.58. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 460,355 shares trading hands.

PUBM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at $359,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,345 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $30,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,847.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $365,222. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after buying an additional 32,960 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $21,971,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.