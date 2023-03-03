Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €70.00 by Baader Bank

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($74.47) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

PUM stock opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

