Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €80.00 by UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Puma Stock Performance

Puma stock opened at €56.38 ($59.98) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.88. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €82.12 ($87.36).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

