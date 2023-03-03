Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Issued By KeyCorp

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Myers Industries in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MYE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.73 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $756.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,751,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,084,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

