Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Progyny, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Progyny in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Progyny’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Progyny Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,808,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock worth $5,284,643. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
