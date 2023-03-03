Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SLR Investment Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLRC. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $18.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

In other news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

