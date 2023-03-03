Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,247,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $78.30.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

