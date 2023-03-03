Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BXC. StockNews.com cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE BXC opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.65. BlueLinx has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2,076.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 38.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 95,211 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 599,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after buying an additional 71,223 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 11,602.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 68,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

