Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut by KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $24.88 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.30.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.06. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,081,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.