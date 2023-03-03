Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Boosted by KeyCorp

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Duolingo's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Duolingo has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $121.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $47,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,114.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 208,082 shares of company stock valued at $15,005,337 and have sold 43,393 shares valued at $3,823,331. 22.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

