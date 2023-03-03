Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Reduced by Analyst

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Natixis acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,205.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

