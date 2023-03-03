Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $9.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.55. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 16,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

