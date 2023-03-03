Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

