Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for OPKO Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $927.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 78,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,632 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

