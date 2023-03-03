Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for QuickLogic Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for QuickLogic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for QuickLogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Price Performance

Insider Transactions at QuickLogic

QUIK stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.