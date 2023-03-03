Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Decreased by Analyst

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Revance Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

RVNC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $349,507. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

