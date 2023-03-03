Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reduced by Analyst

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of SM stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.77. SM Energy has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

