Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wendy’s in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEN. Barclays raised their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

