Raymond James Weighs in on Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$53.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.75.

Capital Power stock opened at C$41.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.19, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$38.39 and a 12 month high of C$51.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is currently 220.95%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

