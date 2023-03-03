Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 267,275 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.