Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($8.48) Per Share

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.48) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($8.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.38) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.43) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

