Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after SVB Securities raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $75.00. The company traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $84.76, with a volume of 4879711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.8 %

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

