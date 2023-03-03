Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,400 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.61) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

