REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading 11.2% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.74. 172,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 346,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.67 EPS.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Stock Down 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.