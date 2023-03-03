Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 97,200 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eXp World by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 288,029 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 523,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 241,664 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Price Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.85 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 2.76.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,396,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 127,343 shares of company stock worth $1,760,916 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

eXp World Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Featured Articles

