Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 132,489 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 132,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of First Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on First Solar from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.58.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $198.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $199.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -471.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

