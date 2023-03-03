Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $17.22 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,536,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in eXp World by 65.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in eXp World by 393.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in eXp World by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of EXPI opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 7,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $88,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,396,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,760,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 127,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,916 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

