Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TimkenSteel Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a report released on Sunday, February 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Institutional Trading of TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,331,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after buying an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,051,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.