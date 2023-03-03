Research Analysts Set Expectations for OneSpan Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OneSpan stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 0.86. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions have the following functions: to secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises, to provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications, and to facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

