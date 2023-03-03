Research Analysts Set Expectations for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.89) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $18.77.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $38,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570,729 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

