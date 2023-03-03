Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.84), with a volume of 306060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.85).

Residential Secure Income Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £131.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 0.16.

Residential Secure Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,142.86%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

