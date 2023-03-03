Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.50. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 567,201 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 268.87% and a negative return on equity of 634.12%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock valued at $349,507 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.86.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.