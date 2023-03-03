Reviewing Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

Markel has a consensus target price of $1,516.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Given Markel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Markel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Markel $11.68 billion 1.54 -$214.12 million ($23.22) -57.58

Blue Capital Reinsurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Markel.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A Markel -1.83% 7.85% 2.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.0% of Markel shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Markel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markel beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment deals with all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. The company was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

