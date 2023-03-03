Reviewing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) & Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.95 million 5.39 -$63.65 million N/A N/A Agenus $295.67 million 2.00 -$23.93 million ($0.81) -2.40

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Agenus -249.35% -1,159.04% -50.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Agenus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Agenus has a consensus target price of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 277.58%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agenus is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Summary

Agenus beats ERYTECH Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

