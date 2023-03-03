RHI Magnesita’s (RHIM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,955 ($35.66) target price on the stock.
RHIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,750 ($33.18) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 2,400 ($28.96) to GBX 2,600 ($31.37) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
RHI Magnesita Price Performance
RHIM opened at GBX 2,632 ($31.76) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 1,557 ($18.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,804 ($33.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 595.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,527.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,139.33.
RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend
RHI Magnesita Company Profile
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.
Recommended Stories
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.