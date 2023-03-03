Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,062,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 538,244 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $24.31.

The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RYTM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

