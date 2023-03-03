Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Ricardo Stock Up 0.7 %

LON:RCDO opened at GBX 569 ($6.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 476.75. The company has a market capitalization of £354.03 million, a PE ratio of 4,376.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 596.04 ($7.19).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

