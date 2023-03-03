Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

Shares of REPX opened at $32.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

