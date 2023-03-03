Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.88) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.26) to GBX 7,400 ($89.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,018 ($72.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 666.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,046.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,409.86.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

