Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.72 on Friday. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.