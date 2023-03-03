Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $17.65. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 19,398,985 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,531 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

