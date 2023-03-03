Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Companies

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,318,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 64,900 shares of company stock valued at $528,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 10.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

