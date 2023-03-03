Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Trading 9.5% Higher

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.04. 169,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 738,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.