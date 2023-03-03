Rocky Dewbre Acquires 1,400 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) Director Rocky Dewbre bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of KEX opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Kirby by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 45,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kirby by 94.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 571,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 278,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kirby by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 102,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

